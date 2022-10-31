Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse incident: Injured persons being treated at hospitals, says Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday said that injured persons, in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident, are being treated at hospitals and many have been sent to their homes after treatment. The death toll at present is 68.

"The injured are being treated at hospitals and many of them have also been sent to their homes after treatment. A search and rescue operation is underway. The work of taking out bodies from the river is in the process," said state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Director of Gujarat state fire prevention services, KK Bishnoi, during his inspection at the incident site, said that the recuse operation is underway.

"The Army and SDRF team have been deployed at the spot for rescue. Injured people have been sent to hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi inspected the accident site in Morbi where 68 people lost their lives after a cable bridge collapsed.

Gujarat CM also held a review meeting earlier to analyse the situation of the accident comprehensively and gave necessary guidance.

"A review meeting was held at the Morbi District Collector's office with the Ministers of State, MPs, MLAs, administrative system, police system, health service system officials and reviewed the situation of the accident comprehensively and gave necessary guidance," tweeted Gujarat CM.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi in his press conference said that the investigation would be done very seriously and all necessary actions would be taken.

"CM Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation. Government agencies are working on it. NDRF, Navy and Air Force will be here. The investigation will be done very seriously and we will take all necessary actions," said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the management team of the Morbi bridge after the tragic incident.

"Cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge," he said.

State Home Minister Sanghavi informed that the SDRF and Police are already at the site for the rescue operation.

"Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site," he said in the press conference.

Earlier, The Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed.

The defence officials further informed that an Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra, including doctors and paramedical staff, has already reached the accident site in Morbi.

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors and paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi and taking part in rescue and relief ops. Another Army team with doctors and other relief materials is reaching the site shortly," said the defence officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

