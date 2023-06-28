Gunshots fired at Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in UP, narrow escape

Unidentified men shot at Chandrashekhar Azad, the chief of the Bhim Army, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. Azad narrowly escaped as a bullet brushed past him during the attack on his convoy.

During an event in Saharanpur, Chandrashekhar Azad was targeted in an attack on his convoy. The assailants, arriving in a car with a Haryana license plate, fired shots at Azad, causing him injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. At the time of the attack, the Bhim Army chief was inside a Toyota Fortuner, which sustained bullet marks on the seat and door. The assailants approached the vehicle from the rear and discharged several rounds, resulting in at least four gunshots being audible during the incident.

“The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,” SSP Dr Vipin Tada told news agency ANI.