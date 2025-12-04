Gurugram: Businessman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Car; CCTV Captures Tragic Moment (Video)

A 58-year-old businessman was killed when a speeding Santro car struck him in the DLF Phase-2 area early Wednesday morning. The victim, Amitabh Jain, had gone out for his routine cycling. The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. CCTV footage shows Jain riding along the side of the road when the car hit him. Neighbours and family members suspect the incident may have been planned rather than an accident.

📍Gurugram, Haryana:

CCTV footage- A car driver rammed into a man cycling on the road, hitting him from behind. The impact was so severe that he d!ed on the spot.



Jain was a well-known name in the medicine business and had been cycling regularly across different parts of Gurugram for many years. The CCTV video shows that the road was empty and the car was not moving at a very high speed. The CCTV footage shows that the driver could have avoided hitting him but did not. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.

According to the media reports, police have identified the car number and the address of the owner with the help of CCTV footage. A case has been registered after the accident. Authorities are actively searching for the driver and are investigating whether the collision was a planned attack.