Gurugram: DTP GMDA appointed as Nodal Officer for removal of ‘illegal encroachment’

Gurugram, Nov 26 Haryana Governor has appointed R.S. Batth, District Town Planner (DTP), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), as the Nodal Officer for enforcement in Gurugram for removal of all “illegal encroachments” in the city.

He would also be handling critical violations in government and private colonies pertaining to building/layout planning.

Batth recently conducted several demolition drives at public places which would include roads, green belts, market places along with government land under the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) & Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG.

The government order also stated that officers of the HSVP, GMDA and MCG posted at Gurugram in the Enforcement Wing and District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram are to assist R.S. Batth in his role as District Town Planner-cum-Nodal Officer for any enforcement activity while clearing any encroachment in areas falling under their respective jurisdiction.

Major anti-encroachment drives have been recently helmed in the city by the Enforcement Wing of GMDA, wherein illegal structures, unauthorised inhabitation and encroachment were cleared from the master roads, green belts and footpaths at key locations in the city which included MG Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Sadar Bazaar, Sarasvati Kunj, Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Bus Stand Road, along Medicity Road, etc.

