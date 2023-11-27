Gurugram: Moving car catches fire on Iffco Chowk flyover

Gurugram, Nov 27 Moving car catches massive fire on Iffco Chowk flyover Gurugram: A moving car caught massive flames on the Iffco Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, all four people including two women and a minor in the car were evacuated safely. The incident took place at around 3.15 pm when the car was heading to Delhi from Jaipur. Soon after they received the incident, firefighters from Sector-29 fire station reached the spot and doused the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said a fire official.

IANS

