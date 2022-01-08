Gurugram: Three held for stealing, trafficking newborn babies

Gurugram, Jan 8 The Gurugram Police have arrested two women and a man with the help of a taxi driver, who were involved in stealing and trafficking newborn children.

Two newborn girls were also recovered from their possession, who were stolen from Delhi and were about to be sold for Rs 3 lakh in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The arrested persons have been identified as Surinder Kaur (45) from Alwar, Neha, a resident of Rohini, Delhi, and Harjinder Singh (32) from Alwar.

During interrogation, the trio disclosed that they, along with their companions, used to steal newborn babies from different places and sell them to earn quick money. They were involved in this illegal trade since 2014.

According to the police, under a special campaign run by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Ola, Uber and other local taxi drivers were alerted to keep an eye on their passengers and inform the police about anything suspicious.

On Saturday, Umesh Lohia, a texi driver from Nathupur village in Gurugram, told the police that he was returning from Dhaula Kuan to his village, when two women signalled him to stop the car.

"I noticed that the women were carrying two infants about 20 to 25 days old in their lap, and a man was also with them. They asked me to drop them at IFFCO Chowk, but after travelling for some distance, the occupants asked me if I could drop them in Alwar," Lohia told the police.

The driver said that the trip will cost Rs 3,000, to which they said that they will give him Rs 4,000, after which a deal was fixed.

"After travelling for a while, one woman got a call and said that they want Rs 3 lakh. Later, the other women said that they should not go to Alwar. On their behest, we returned to Gurugram. It was then that I suspected that they had stolen the babies," Lohia told the police.

Thereafter, they asked Lohia to take them to the DLF PH-3 Molesari Metro Station, where they had to buy some goods after which I was supposed to drop them to Delhi.

"After that I took the vehicle along with the trio to the DLF PH-3 police station, where the cops overpowered them," he said.

"We are trying to ascertain who is the mastermind behind the gang. The network could be spread in other states as well. Efforts are being made to obtain more information about the remaining accused persons," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said.

"The taxi driver will be honoured with a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and a letter of appreciation for encouragement," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

