Gurugram: Voters can track crowds at polling booths through Voters-in-Q App

Gurugram, April 14 To increase voter participation and expand voting opportunities for eligible voters, the Election Commission has released a Voters-in-Q App, officials said.

With this App, voters can get information about the crowd at polling booths on the day of voting. The app will prove to be very helpful in increasing the voting percentage, they said.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the Election Commission of India has started many special plans to increase the vote percentage for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections.

He said that now voters can download the app on the day of voting and see the crowd at the polling stations live. So that voters can vote at their convenience.

He said that many times voters see the crowd and go back without casting their vote, and information about polling stations will be available through this app.

"At present, this voters app can be used only in about 30 assembly constituencies of Haryana including Gurugram assembly," Yadav said.

He further said that the Election Commission of India has also given its approval to this mobile app as an experiment.

He informed that if the voter feeds the name of his area, name of the polling booth, name of the voter etc. on the mobile app, then he will get an OTP, using which he can directly connect with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at the booth.

After every hour or half an hour, the BLO will inform the app how many people are currently standing in the queue to cast their votes.

"This mobile app and website is being used for the first time in elections. Its biggest advantage is that the voter will not have to wait for long to cast his vote and he can go to cast his vote as soon as the crowd reduces. If this experiment is successful, it can be implemented in all the assembly constituencies in future in Haryana," Yadav added.

