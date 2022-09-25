Guwahati Central Jail organises exhibition for its inmates

Guwahati, Sep 25 In Assam's Guwahati Central Jail, at least 1,800 inmates have viewed the first-ever two-day exhibition of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that concluded on Sunday, an official said.

Gobinda Malakar, Superintendent, Guwahati Central Jail, said: "This is the first time that such an exhibition has been organised here."

He said that this programme will encourage the inmates to empower themselves through various government policies and initiatives.

Speaking on the purpose of the exhibition, Pavni Gupta, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the initiative was taken to make inmates aware of the contribution of the freedom fighters to the country's freedom struggle. "This will make them aware of the rich history and heritage of India."

The exhibition showcased the valour of the unsung heroes of the Northeast like Kanaklata Baruah, Kushal Konwar, Maniram Dewan, and many others.

Art and music competitions were also held among the inmates of the jail.

