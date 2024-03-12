Guwahati Police Sends Legal Notice to Organizations in Assam Calling for Strike Against CAA

The Guwahati police has issued a legal notice to the organizations that have called for a strike (hartal) in Assam to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), has declared a statewide strike on Tuesday, along with planning other protest programs in a phased manner.

On Monday, the Indian government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, marking the culmination of four years since its passage by Parliament. The law facilitates the granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. With this decision, the government will commence the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from these three countries.

The 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), has declared a statewide strike on Tuesday and outlined plans for other protest activities in a phased approach. We will persist with our non-violent, peaceful, and democratic movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Additionally, we will continue our legal battle, stated AASU advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya to PTI. Bhattacharjya emphasized the steadfast refusal of the indigenous people of Assam and the North East to accept the CAA. He also mentioned that on Tuesday, the North East Student Organization (NESO) will burn copies of the CAA in all state capitals of the region. Furthermore, AASU and 30 other organizations will conduct torchlight processions in Assam and initiate a satyagraha from the following day.

The Nalbari district unit of AASU took out a protest rally and also burnt copies of the Act in front of the local municipal board office. Pointing out that the Sixth Scheduled areas and states with provisions for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the North East have been exempted from CAA, Bhattacharjya said, Our question is, something which is bad for some parts of NE, how can it be good for the other parts. In Assam too, in eight districts it will not be enforced. He also claimed that the CAA goes against the Assam Accord, which sets March 25, 1971, as the deadline for identification of illegal migrants in this northeastern state.