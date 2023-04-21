Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case: SC assures sufficient water facilities provided for 'Wazu'

New Delhi [India], April 21 : The Supreme Court on Friday took into the record the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the district administration has provided sufficient water facilities to the devotees performing 'Wazu' (ablution) and coming for Namaz inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha disposed of the plea filed by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid seeking direction to allow them to carry out the practice of 'Wazu' inside the mosque premises during the month of Ramzan.

At the outset, Solicitor General, appearing for the administration, told the bench that District Collector has made ready a place for toilets 70 metre away from the area where Shivling was reportedly found.

They are asking for toilets inside, but it's not possible to have them inside, SG said. He added that 'Wazu' can be performed inside the premises and only toilets are just 70 metres away.

Mehta said district administration shall ensure drums filled with water are available in proximity so that no inconvenience is faced by the devotees.

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the district authorities of Varanasi to convene a meeting on April 18 to come up with a congenial working solution for the alternative arrangement for 'Wazu' and washrooms at the Gyanvapi mosque area during the period of Ramzan.

The 'Wazu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslims since the Hindu parties claim that 'Shivling' has been found in that spot, however, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, had contended that the 'Wazu' was being held at the fountain area and there were washrooms there too.

"However, after the order passed last year the entire area has been sealed," a senior advocate said.

The top court is seized of an appeal filed by the Committee challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect and conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship.

On May 20, 2022, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. On May 17, 2022, in an interim order, the top court directed the authorities to protect the 'Wazu' area where the 'Shivling' was reportedly found and granted access to Muslims for namaz.

