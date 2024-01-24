Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Allows Both Parties To Have Access to ASI Report

There is an as big update on the Gyanvapi Mosque case, as per the reports Varanasi court has ordered researcher team to provide scientific survey report to public. District Judge AK Vishvesha heard many applications requesting access to the survey report, which was completed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in line with the Varanasi District Judge's decision on July 21, 2023.

The ASI conducted a thorough assessment to ascertain if the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi was erected on top of an existing Hindu temple construction. On August 4, 2023, the Supreme Court granted authorization for the survey, with the exception of the 'wuzukhana' region where a 'shilling' was said to be found. The court approved the survey on the condition that no excavation or damage would be done to the mosque construction.

This ruling was taken in response to a plea submitted by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, appealing the Allahabad High Court's verdict of August 3, 2023, which allowed the ASI survey.

Initially, Varanasi District Judge gave instruction for the "scientific survey" on July 21, 2023, which was subsequently affirmed by the Allahabad High Court. The publication of the survey report to all relevant parties follows District Judge AK Vishvesha's recent ruling, which marks a significant milestone in the ongoing legal processes involving the historical monument.