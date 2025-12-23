Haji Mastan's daughter alleges years of sexual abuse, seeks PM's intervention

Mumbai, Dec 23 Haseen Mastan Mirza, daughter of late underworld don Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking justice in a case involving alleged sexual assault, forced marriage and illegal grabbing of her property.

In an interview with IANS, Haseen alleged that her maternal uncle's son, Naseer Hussain, attempted to sexually assault her and later forced her into marriage when she was just 12 years old in 1996.

She clarified that the ordeal she has endured has no connection with her identity as Haji Mastan's daughter during his lifetime and began only after his death.

Stating that she was a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, Haseen claimed she was raped, subjected to sustained mental and physical abuse and deprived of her property after her identity was concealed.

"I made a request to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the laws should be made so strict that these criminals, who are committing crimes openly, feel fear. That was my main demand... I was raped, attempts were made to kill me, my unborn child was killed, I was forcibly married off, and then after all this, I was abandoned on the streets to die; I had no money, nothing," Haseen Mirza told IANS.

She said she has been fighting the case since 2013, but was unable to pursue it consistently due to financial constraints. Haseen also alleged that she received no support from the police during this period.

"Police never helped it. If it had helped me, my mother had been with me, and I would have received justice," she said, adding that intervention by Prime Minister Modi could ensure the case is not sidelined.

"If PM Modi helps with this case, no one will be able to sideline this case," she added.

Recalling a traumatic episode from her teenage years, Haseen said, "When I had a miscarriage at the age of 14 years, my aunt had called the police and tried sending me to a juvenile home... Police came to our home and got to know that I am just 14 years of age, but they still did not help me."

She further revealed that the prolonged distress pushed her to attempt suicide in 2010 after her divorce.

Haseen said the crimes against her were driven by greed and her father's wealth.

"If I hadn't been born as the daughter of Haji Mastan, I wouldn't have faced these challenges. The culprits saw money. My father died, and they thought that they could get all our money. The reason behind all this, the rape and forced marriage, is money. Even my ex-husband told me that he had raped me because I am Haji Mastan's daughter," she told IANS.

At the same time, she stressed that she does not want her father's name to be tarnished.

"However, my father had gained a lot of blessings during his lifetime; he had helped a lot of people. I do not want his name to be tainted. He was a very nice man, I am proud to be his daughter, and I am only fighting this case because of him," Haseen said.

Dismissing speculation about entering politics, she said she has no such ambitions.

"I know many people in politics, but I do not want to get into it. I do not understand politics. I just want the politicians, whoever is in power, like now it's the BJP, to do their work diligently," she added.

Haseen said that she supports Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's bulldozer action and said, "I even tweeted about this. I want him to come to Mumbai and carry out bulldozer action at my bungalow, where the criminals are sitting. Whatever happened to me, my ex-husband raped me. CM Yogi orders the encounter of people like this. Victims get justice under his rule."

Haseen also disclosed that she was invited to participate in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' but declined the offer due to concerns about her mental health.

Her appeal follows a video she shared on Instagram last week, in which she spoke about her long struggle for justice and once again urged Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah to intervene, claiming she has been denied justice for years.

In the video, she praised the Prime Minister's decision to ban triple talaq but appealed for stricter laws to ensure swift justice in cases like hers, alleging that religious law was being misused within Islam.

She said the manner in which the triple talaq bill was passed reflected the support and blessings of women, who, according to her, felt relieved after the end of what she described as an unjust practice.

