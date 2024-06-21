Hajj 2024: 98 Indian Pilgrims Have Died So Far, Says MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a total of 98 Indians have died during the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia's Mecca. Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Friday, June 21, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the deaths were reported due to natural causes.

Jaiswal stated that six people died on Arafah Day and four were killed in separate accidents. He said the death toll in 2023 was much higher. According to Jaiswal, at least 187 Indians were killed during hajj 2023.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the death of Hajj pilgrims from India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "This year, 175,000 Indian pilgrims have visited Hajj so far... We have 98 Indian pilgrims who have died in Hajj..." pic.twitter.com/8vEVzOjQ8j — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

"This year we have 175,000 Indians who have already visited Hajj... So far we have lost 98 of our citizens. These deaths have happened on account of natural illness, natural causes, chronic illness, and also old age. On the day of Arafat, six Indians died and four Indians died on account of accidents. Last year the figure of Indians who died in Hajj was 187," MEA said.