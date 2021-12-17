HAL bags ADE-DRDO supply order for ABHYAS target platform

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured an order for manufacturing, assembly, integration, testing and supply of a High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) system known as ABHYAS from the Aeronautical Development Establishment, DRDO, recently.

Post successful completion of this initial order, HAL would be identified as Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) for the supply of this target system along with a private firm (50 per cent of the volume). The platform is estimated to have large requirements from the tri-services, DRDO laboratories for evaluation trials of missile programs. ABHYAS was first successfully flight-tested in May 2019 and subsequent evaluation trials are being conducted by ADE- DRDO. This order would mark the beginning of the series production of ABHYAS. About ABHYAS: It is designed and developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle. It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed. The target aircraft is equipped with Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS) based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control. The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight. The check-out of air vehicles is done using a laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS).

( With inputs from ANI )

