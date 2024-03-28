HAL Successfully Completes First Flight of Indigenous LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 28, 2024 01:52 PM2024-03-28T13:52:57+5:302024-03-28T13:53:40+5:30
The inaugural flight of the indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft, manufactured in India, has successfully concluded today in ...
The inaugural flight of the indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft, manufactured in India, has successfully concluded today in Bengaluru by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Officials from HAL have reported that the aircraft remained in the air for a duration of 15 minutes during this significant first flight event.
Open in app
First flight of the Made in India indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft has been completed in Bengaluru by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited today. The aircraft was airborne for 15 minutes during its first flight: HAL officials. pic.twitter.com/RTUprRzpbO— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024