Published: March 28, 2024

HAL Successfully Completes First Flight of Indigenous LCA Mark 1A Fighter Aircraft

The inaugural flight of the indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft, manufactured in India, has successfully concluded today in Bengaluru by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Officials from HAL have reported that the aircraft remained in the air for a duration of 15 minutes during this significant first flight event.

