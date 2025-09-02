Haldwani: 2 Medical Officers Injured After Boulder Falls on Car Bonnet on Haridwar–Nainital Route (Watch)

Two health officers were injured after a boulder fell on their car's bonnet on Tuesday morning, September 2. The incident took place on the Haridwar–Nainital Route when the car in which they were travelling was struck by a huge boulder that had rolled down from the mountain.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to paralyse people's lives in North India as landslides and flash floods strike the region, hampering road connectivity. Uttarakhand has been witnessing flash floods due to cloudbursts over the past few days, displacing thousands of residents.

Boulder Falls on Car Bonnet in Haldwani

हल्द्वानी –

हरिद्वार से नैनीताल हाईकोर्ट जा रहे हेल्थ अफसरों की गाड़ी पर पहाड़ से मोटा पत्थर गिरा। गनीमत रही कि ये पत्थर बोनट पर आकर गिरा। कार सवार 2 लोग घायल हुए। pic.twitter.com/c1itPZHbd1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 2, 2025

As many as 69 people remain missing in the hill state, which saw a series of cloudbursts in August, triggering landslides and flash floods, thus destroying houses and leaving people and animals under debris. The weather body has issued a red alert in the state today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the northwest India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, among others, until September 7.