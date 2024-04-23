Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Details Here

The Delhi Police released an advisory concerning the Hanuman Janmotsav On Tuesday, April 23, detailing traffic restrictions and diversions across the city. Various religious organizations have planned to observe the festival and conduct processions throughout Delhi. Additionally, the Hanuman Mandir Committee, situated near Connaught Place on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, is set to host grand celebrations.

According to an advisory from the Delhi Traffic Police, an estimated gathering of 50,000 to 60,000 devotees is anticipated during the day. Additionally, a "shobha yatra" is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm, involving 1,000 to 1,500 participants along with seven chariots, which could impact traffic on nearby roads. The advisory also warned that vehicles parked on these roads will be towed away and subjected to legal prosecution.

The advisory stressed that to ensure uninterrupted traffic movement in the vicinity, no parking or stopping of vehicles will be allowed along Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Outer CC, Connaught Place.

Furthermore, it cautioned against using the following routes between 11 am and 9 pm: from Roundabout GPO to Outer CC, along Baba Karak Singh Marg, Outer CC Connaught Place, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Kali Badi Marg, Ashok Road, and Janpath.

Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.