Hapur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Refined Oil Warehouse in Babugarh (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in ward number 4 of Babugarh Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday morning, November 9. On receiving the information, local police and firefighters rushed to the spot, working to extinguish the blaze.

Visuals From the Fire Site

#WATCH | Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a refined oil warehouse in Babugarh. Firefighting operation is underway pic.twitter.com/EzvDZA2ObT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2024

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows huge fire flames with black clouds of smoke coming out from the building structure. UP firefighters were also seen engaged in the firefighting activities.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Hapur Manu Sharma said that six fire tenders are at the spot. "We received information about the fire in ward number 4 of Babugarh Cantonment. On reaching the spot, it was found that the fire broke out in a refined oil warehouse... 6 fire tenders are present at the spot. The work of extinguishing the fire is still going on. 50% of the fire has been extinguished," Sharma added.

Efforts are being made to find out the cause of the fire, and the fire department has evacuated the surrounding area to avoid any untoward incident.