Harda Shocker: Govt Employee Dies by Suicide After Inhaling LPG Gas in Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old peon working with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in Harda allegedly took his own life by inhaling LPG gas at his rented residence on Saturday night. Authorities believe mounting debts linked to online gaming may have driven him to this tragic decision.

Laxminarayan Kewat was discovered around 9:30 pm with an open LPG cylinder regulator nearby and a rubber pipe inserted in his mouth. Police noted that the body was stiff due to prolonged exposure to the gas. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Originally from Bhopal, Kewat had been posted in Harda for three years after transferring from Sehore in 2021. At the time of the incident, his wife and five-year-old daughter were away at her parental home.

Kewat’s elder brother informed the police that he was burdened with debts amounting to several lakhs and was frequently harassed by lenders. Colleagues at the office mentioned that Kewat struggled with an addiction to online gaming. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.