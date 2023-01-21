Haridwar administration fines 7 mosques for noise pollution

The Haridwar administration has fined 7 mosques for causing noise pollution. Reacting to this Jamiat Ulama Uttarakhand (JUT) President Maulana Mohammad Arif has alleged appeasement in view of upcoming elections.

Mosques in many villages of Pathri police station area of Haridwar district were warned to use loudspeakers for Azaan on a limited volume. But on the report of failing to do so, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Puran Singh Rana has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on 7 mosques. At the same time, two other mosques have been warned for causing noise pollution.

Muslim religious leaders are raising questions about the action taken regarding noise pollution in mosques.

Maulana Mohammad Arif, Uttarakhand president of Jamiat Ulama has said that meetings were held in every police station and it was decided to keep the volume low.

While raising questions on the fine, Maulana Arif said, "We had promised that we will reduce the volume, but I don't think that a fine was necessary. It is not such a big crime that a fine is imposed. Those responsible should have been called and asked to keep it low."

"Recently in Kanwar yatra, they were given permission to make a loud noise which was audible from half a kilometre away. It was very difficult for locals but the government didn't take any action of fine or anything."

"If the administration is only concerned about the noise pollution through azaan, then there is some politics behind it, "the Maulana said while questioning the intentions.

He further added that if noise pollution is such a huge problem then cars and vehicles are causing more noise pollution. He said that Azaan takes only 2 minutes while noise pollution through vehicles goes on continuously.

"If the administration is so concerned, they should stop DJs in weddings," he added.

Maulana Mohammad Arif also alleged that the administration is taking selective action to appease one community.

"Everything happens with full volume but only mosques are being targeted," he added and said that they were in constant touch with the government officials.

SDM Puran Singh Rana has said, "We received complaints of noise pollution from some religious places. After investigation, a fine of five thousand rupees has been imposed on 7 religious institutions and instructions have also been given not to cause noise pollution in future, if the order is not accepted by them, then their permission will be cancelled and with an increased fine and case will also be registered."

SDM cited the High Court order for the action. "The High Court has ordered that noise pollution should be prevented. Without permission, the loudspeaker system will not be installed at any religious place or wedding point. The religious institutions which have been given permission are also being monitored."

He further stated, "Outpost in-charges and pollution officers of the areas are monitoring the area."

He also stated that cases would be registered against those failing to keep volume at a low level.

( With inputs from ANI )

