Hariram Dwivedi Dies at 87: Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri Poet Passes Away in Varanasi, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Noted Hindi and Bhojpuri poet Hariram Dwivedi passed away at his residence in Varanasi after a prolonged illness, according to his family. Dwivedi, who had been ailing for a long time, died on Monday afternoon at his residence in the Mahmoorganj area of Uttar Pradesh. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at his death. In a post on X, Modi said, "I am saddened by the passing of Pandit Hariram Dwivedi, the great creator of Hindi literature and resident of Kashi. With poetry collections like Anganaiya and Jeevandayini Ganga and his various compositions, he will always be present in our lives. This is my prayer to God that he should find a place at His feet."

हिंदी साहित्य के मूर्धन्य रचनाकार और काशी के निवासी पंडित हरिराम द्विवेदी जी के निधन से दुखी हूं। अंगनइया और जीवनदायिनी गंगा जैसे कविता संग्रहों और अपनी विभिन्न रचनाओं के साथ, वे हमेशा हमारे जीवन में उपस्थित रहेंगे।

उन्हें श्रीचरणों में स्थान मिले, ईश्वर से मेरी यही प्रार्थना… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

Dwivedi's family members mentioned that the multiple award-winning poet had been unwell for several months. His health worsened late on Sunday, and he succumbed the following day. They said Dwivedi's last rites would be performed after his eldest son returns from Odisha.