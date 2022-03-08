Haryana Budget 2022: Government allocated Rs 530.94 crore for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change

Haryana government in the budget 2022-23, allocated Rs 530.94 crore Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. The government increased the 16.05% budget for environmental-related issues. The government also introduced the award for those who will give their prominent contribution to the environment, the award name is Late Darshan Lal Jain this award will be given to two prominent environmentalists with Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

To promote and develop eco-tourism facilities in the state, an Eco-tourism policy has been introduced. A 150-km long nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar will also be established.

Earlier the government announced special schemes for women in the Haryana budget 2022. Sushma Swaraj Award will be awarded to women of Haryana contributing for their different achievements in the life along with the award the government will also give commendation with prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

The Haryana Matrushakti Scheme has also been announced, in which women who are working and whose annual income is less than 5 lakhs based on Parivar Pehchan Patra verified data and who wants to do more in the fields like enterprise, trade or business will be given access to soft loans. These loans will be given by financial institutions to the extent of Rs 3 lakh and with 7 percent interest.