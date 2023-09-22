Haryana CM lays foundation stone for Flipkart's regional distribution centre in Manesar

Gurugram, Sep 22 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday laid the foundation stone for Flipkart's regional distribution centre in Manesar and virtually launched the Grocery Supply Center in Sonipat on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present during the foundation laying ceremony.

"Flipkart is making substantial investments in Haryana, including the establishment of a regional distribution centre in Manesar, covering 140 acres and involving an investment of Rs 1389 crore. This distribution centre is poised to become Asia's largest, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals," Khattar said.

He said that the Flipkart's grocery supply centre in Sonipat is set to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Khattar said that Global City is being developed in Gurugram district as a new chapter in the development of the area. The work of Global City, to be developed on about 1000 acres of land between NPR and CPR, is also progressing rapidly.

He said that there is a strong possibility of investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in this project and lakhs of employment opportunities will be created not only in NCR but in the entire state. This will emerge a new picture of the area.

The Chief Minister said that the State has set ambitious targets, aiming to contribute approximately Rs 14 lakh crore to the national GDP by 2024-25. The state's investor-friendly policies and conducive business environment are driving this impressive growth.

He said that the key projects, such as the Global Smart City and Mass Rapid Transit System in Gurugram, and the Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul, spanning 886 acres and costing USD 700 million in partnership with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project, are already in progress in the state.

Haryana has also received approval for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, valued at about Rs 6000 crore, with land acquisition already underway. Additionally, 17 national highways are set to be constructed in Haryana, ensuring comprehensive connectivity by the end of 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that Flipkart's regional distribution centres mark the commencement of a new era of advanced technology in the logistics industry within Haryana.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised Flipkart for being a significant company in Haryana that has embraced the state government's policy of providing 75 percent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs, prioritising their employment opportunities.

