Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar clarifies stand on YouTuber Elvish Yadav's case

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the recent FIR filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake venom supply case, emphasizing that he has no influence on the case proceedings and stating that the police would take action if Elvish is found guilty. Khattar stated, "The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished."

The controversy surrounding Khattar emerged after he shared the stage with Elvish during a fan meet, where the Haryana CM congratulated the YouTuber for his victory in Bigg Boss OTT-season 2. This event triggered a significant backlash on social media, as netizens questioned Khattar for not extending similar honours to sports icons from Haryana.

#WATCH | Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says, "...The police will take action against him (YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav), we don't have a say in it...The investigation will happen. If he is guilty, he'll be punished." pic.twitter.com/eMVf9LhWqU — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

An FIR was filed against six individuals, including Elvish, for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Elvish has denied any involvement in the snake venom supply at the rave party.

In a personalized YouTube video on Saturday, Elvish refuted the charges against him, explaining that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter. He clarified, "When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work."

The situation continues to unfold as the legal proceedings progress in the snake venom supply case involving the popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav.