Haryana Crisis: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

In the midst of political upheaval in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tendered his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the BJP leadership is contemplating significant alterations within the Haryana government amidst the looming prospect of a rift in its alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). It's anticipated that the BJP legislature party will convene on Tuesday for deliberations. Speculation also surrounds Nayab Saini as a potential replacement for the Chief Minister.





Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as CM of Haryana pic.twitter.com/mV311cH8jm — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

The ties between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has deteriorated, primarily due to their inability to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. The BJP, having secured all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana during the 2019 elections, has faced challenges in reaching a consensus with the JJP, leading to heightened tensions between the coalition partners.

