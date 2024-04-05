Haryana designates public figures as district icons to woo voters

Chandigarh, April 5 With the aim of creating awareness and motivating the people to participate in the electoral process, popular public figures like sportspersons have been designated as district icons ahead of Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 25 in Haryana.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said this unique effort that was finalised on Friday is initiated on the similar lines of the initiative taken by the Election Commission (EC) by designating actor Rajkummar Rao as a national Icon.

He said all Deputy Commissoners-cum District Election Officers have been directed to designate icons in their respective districts.

He said that this time, the goal is to take voter turnout up to 75 per cent.

Agarwal said icons have been designated for various districts, including the gold medalist in shooting at Asian Games 2023, Palak, for Jhajjar district, the bronze medalist in shooting at the 19th Asian Games, Adarsh Singh, for Faridabad district, the third-place winner in the 19th Senior Para Powerlifting Championship, Suman Devi, and the player from the state team in the national school games held in Bhopal, Yashika, for Panipat district, and the silver medalist in shooting at the 19th Asian Games, Sarabjot Singh, for Ambala district. Similarly, the silver medalist in wrestling at the World Championship, Sonam Malik, for Sonipat district, Olympic hockey player, Surender Kumar, for Kurukshetra district, and the first-place winner in singing at the national youth festival, Muskan, for Fatehabad district have been designated as icons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor