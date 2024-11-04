Haryana Gas Cylinder Blast: Two Killed as LPG Cylinder Explodes at House in Kaithal

Haryana (November 4, 2024): An LPG cylinder explosion in a house in Cheeka of Kaithal on Monday resulted in the deaths of two people, including a toddler, and left several others seriously injured.

The incident occurred while all occupants were asleep, causing significant damage to the home and shattering windows of nearby houses. According to the reports, the victims included a 19-year-old woman and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. They were initially taken to a government hospital in Guhla but were later referred to a facility in Patiala, where they succumbed to their injuries en route.

Neighbors rushed to assist the family following the explosion. Police have summoned a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory to investigate the cause of the explosion.