Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Assures Assembly of CBI Probe Into Killing of INLD’s State Chief Nafe Singh Rathee



Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij offered assurance to the Assembly on Monday regarding a CBI investigation into the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal's state chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

Rathee, along with a party worker, fell victim to unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday. The incident, occurring just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, sparked strong reactions from opposition parties, who criticized what they perceived as a breakdown in law and order in the BJP-ruled state.

If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI, Vij said in the Assembly. Earlier in the day, the Speaker admitted an adjournment motion on the subject of law and order, prompted by the opposition Congress raising concerns over the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee. The Congress party demanded an investigation into the incident, advocating for either a probe led by a high court judge or a CBI investigation monitored by a high court judge.

Following the Question Hour, Congress members raised the issue, pressing for a discussion on the state of law and order.