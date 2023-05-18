Haryana Police block 20,545 mobile numbers issued on fake documents

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 18 : Haryana Police's cyber nodal agency has blocked 20,545 mobile numbers issued on fake and forged documents, the police official said on Thursday.

According to the Haryana police official, most of the blocked SIM cards were issued in Andhra Pradesh, followed by West Bengal and Delhi, among others.

Similarly, as per the police, more than 34,000 mobile numbers involved in cyber fraud operating across the state including 40 hotspot villages of Nuh district have also been identified and reported on the portal.

"At the same time, the remaining 14,000 mobile numbers involved in cyber fraud will also be blocked soon through the Department of Telecom, Government of India," the police officials said.

Sharing the information here today, a police spokesperson informed that the state crime branch is currently monitoring all the mobile numbers involved in cybercrime and is taking reports from the districts in this regard on a daily basis.

He said that 102 teams of 5000 policemen of Haryana Police raided 14 cybercrime hotspots villages in Nuh district recently.

"For this reason, at present, Haryana is at the top position in blocking mobile numbers used in cyber fraud. At present more attention is being given to such areas and villages from where cyber fraud incidents are being carried out. Recently, 102 teams of 5000 policemen of Haryana Police raided 14 cybercrime hotspots villages in Nuh district," he added.

He further said that the maximum number of mobile numbers involved in cybercrime have been issued from Andhra Pradesh and they are being operated in the state to commit cybercrime.

"Currently, out of the total identified mobile numbers issued on Fake ID, a maximum of 12,822 mobile numbers have been issued from Andhra Pradesh, 4365 from West Bengal, 4338 from Delhi, 2322 from Assam, 2261 from North East states and 2490 from Haryana state. All the numbers are currently operating from different areas of Haryana and the same has been intimated to the Department of Telecom to block them," he added.

State Crime Branch Chief and Additional Director General of Police, OP Singh, informed that the state crime branch, as the state nodal agency for cybercrime, has a team of 40 highly skilled cyber police personnel who have been deployed at helpline 1930 to promptly register reported incidents and collect relevant data.

