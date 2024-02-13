Haryana School Timings to Change From Feb 15 Due to Board Exam Prep, Check Details Here

The Haryana education department has announced revised school timings for both government and private schools, effective from February 15. The adjustment in timings aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the upcoming board exams in 2024. For single-shift schools, the new schedule is set from 8 am to 2:30 pm, while double-shift schools will operate from 7 am to 12:30 pm for the first shift and 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm for the second shift.

हरियाणा शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूलों के समय में बदलाव के आदेश जारी किए हैं। सिंगल शिफ्ट के स्कूलों का समय सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 02:30 तक और डबल शिफ्ट के स्कूलों का समय सुबह 07:00 से 12:30 और दोपहर 12:45 से 06:15 बजे तक रहेगा।#Haryana#DIPRHaryanapic.twitter.com/I2AO5jRmCt — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) February 12, 2024

The Directorate of Education, Haryana, communicated this change via an official letter, stating, "You are informed that in view of the smooth conduct of annual examinations, the following changes are made in the schools from 15 February 2024." This modification is particularly pertinent as the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is scheduled to conduct Class 12 board exams from February 27 to April 2, 2024, and Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 26, 2024.

This adjustment follows a prior revision in operational timings announced by the Directorate of Education, Haryana, on November 15. At that time, single-shift schools were directed to operate from 09:30 am to 03:30 pm, while double-shift schools were assigned the first shift from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm. The earlier modification was prompted by the prevalent issue of air pollution, leading to a shift towards online education across the National Capital Region, encompassing Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.