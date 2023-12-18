Has Dawood Ibrahim been poisoned in Pakistan? Why the speculated rumours do not fit?

Islamabad, Dec 18 Speculated reports and rumors about a suspected poisoning of underworld don and absconder terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar have taken the social media platforms by storm, making headlines on almost every mainstream media. While the news is still unconfirmed, there were many loopholes in the rumoured development that do not fit right.

This week started with the major news development, referring to a rumour that the underworld Dawood, allegedly residing in Karachi, has been poisoned by an “unknown man” and was shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The news, banked on a rumour and unknown source, further claims that the 67-year-old has been living in Karachi with his second wife along with his three daughters and a son under tight security and away from the public glare.

It also claimed that the hospital where Dawood has been taken is also put under tight security.

While all the rumoured claims are yet to be confirmed by a reliable source in Pakistan, the news itself does not seem to have been thoughtfully drafted.

Firstly, Pakistan has officially denies Indian claims that Dawood resides in Karachi or any other part of the country and therefore, would not confirm the rumour if it may be considered to be true.

And even if the rumour is to be seen on its face value, the claim that Dawood has been poisoned by an unknown man seems to be far from the actual position on ground, especially in reference to the fact that he is an underworld don and India’s most wanted man.

Reliable sources have said that it is almost impossible for any unknown person to have an access to Dawood as he is surrounded by his most trusted people, family members, close aids and security, who ensure that he is kept safe.

“It is almost impossible for any person to have such kind of an access to Dawood Ibrahim. As I understand, he would be surrounded by his trusted security and aids. And even if he may be in Karachi or anywhere else, keeping him safe would remain as the top most priority of his people. So reports about him being poisoned by an unknown man do not fit at all," said one of the sources.

Dawood Ibrahim is an elderly man now. At the age of 67, it has been reported that he has medical issues and maintains his health through various medications. It is highly likely that he may have gotten sick due to the some medial issues, if only any part of the rumor is to be believed to be true.

The claim about presence of Dawood in Karachi is what India claims, referring to confirmations by his family members and their statements to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In January 2023, it was reported that Dawood’s nephew confirmed to NIA that he had remarried in Pakistan and was living with his family in Karachi.

“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh, Mehrin and Mariya, and one son Mohin Nawaz, ”Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar, had said in a statement given to NIA during November last year.

India claims that Dawood has been living in Pakistan for decades now, adding that Pakistani authorities have provided proper protection and hidden shelter to Dawood, while officially denying his presence in the country.

﻿Considered the most wanted terrorist here, India wants to lay its hands on Kaskar for involvement in multiple crimes, terror acts, narcotics, etc. in Mumbai and elsewhere, plus, also as 'a political trophy'.

The prime cases for which India wants him include the March 12, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts -- ranked the worst-ever terror strike in India -- which claimed 267 people, much higher than the 166 who were killed in the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, that hit the country's commercial capital.

