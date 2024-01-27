Having tea, holding press conferences have no impact on ground: Prashant Kishor on INDIA bloc

Patna, Jan 27 Ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that drinking tea at high-end hotels and holding press conferences have no impact on the ground and there will be a lot of political bickering because of INDIA bloc in coming days.

“When INDIA bloc was formed I have said it then that leaders drinking tea at luxury hotels, holding press conferences while showing they are united have no impact on the ground,” Kishor told media persons in Begusarai.

He said that people will see a lot of political bickering in the coming days due to the internal strife in the INDIA bloc.

“Social and political status on ground do not have any impact unless you set a narrative. You need to have an issue, face, and an organization,” Kishor said.

He said that when no efforts are made it does have an impact and political stampedes are expected.

“Downfall is natural. People will go away from you,” Kishor said.

He said that the first meeting of the INDIA bloc was held in Patna eight months ago. “Journalists started asking whether Nitish Kumar is a prime ministerial candidate or not and there was no clarity over it from the INDIA bloc,” he said.

He said that in the last six months not a single public meeting of the INDIA bloc took place.

“How can you expect that the entire country will stand with you?” Kishor asked.

