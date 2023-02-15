HC directs authorities to act on representation to set up inquiry over animal deaths in Delhi Zoo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to decide the representation demanding the setting up of an inquiry regarding the untimely death of animals in large numbers at the National Zoological Park.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday directed Central Zoo Authority and others respondents to decide the representation made by the petitioner sought, direction to fill up the vacant posts of Zoo keepers, Assistant zoo keepers, attendants, food distributors, chowkidars etc.

The plea also sought direction to provide sufficient medical equipment etc. for the investigation and diagnosis of the disease of the animals kept in the National Zoological Park.

The Petitioner Salek Chand through Advocate Jitender Gupta also sought direction from the respondents to open the physical ticket counters for the entry of the public in NationalnZoological Park.

The plea also demanded the issuance of direction to the Animal Welfare Board of India to constitute a committee for investigation regarding the cause of the death of the wild animals as well as regarding the medical facilities and the medical faculty and to check the system of the National Zoological Park for the quality, quantity, freshness and sufficient food to the wild animals as per their dietary habits.

The plea alleged that the respondent has failed to maintain a healthy, hygienic and natural environment in the zoo and has also failed to provide housing, upkeep and health to every animal in the zoo which is evident from the replies to the RTI of the Petitioner.

The respondent has also failed to provide a round-the-clock supply of portable drinking water to the animals kept in the zoo and the zoo staff physically handles the animals with cruelty, the plea read.

There are no proper security arrangements for the animals kept in the Zoo. It was very much shocking that in the second week of November 2022, some street dogs attacked three deer fatly. Still, till today no security arraignments were improved for the safety of animals by the Zoo authority, read the plea.

( With inputs from ANI )

