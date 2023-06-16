HC issues notice to Delhi govt, DGHS on plea seeking cancellation of private hospital's licence

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Delhi Government, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and a private hospital on a plea seeking cancellation of its licence over non-compliance with Nursing Home Rules related to the appointment of a specialist in ICU in Hospital.

A minor who is in a vegetative stage has moved a petition through his mother alleging medical negligence on the part of two doctors. He also alleged non-compliance of Delhi Nursing Home Rules by the said Private Multispeciality Hospital situated in Shalimar Bagh.

The said Nursing Home Rules provided that only an MD/MS can be appointed as an ICU specialist in a Hospital or Nursing Home.

The petitioner and victim Devarsh, a minor of 5 years of age, has also sought direction to stop two doctors of the hospital from handling the neonatal ICU.

A vacation bench of Justice Jasmeet issued notice on the petition and listed the matter for hearing on July 5.

Advocate Sachin Jain and Ajay Kumar Agarwal appeared for the petitioner minor. They argued that the petitioner is a victim of medical negligence caused by two doctors handling the neonatal ICU in the hospital despite non having prescribed postgraduate qualification.

The counsel also submitted that the incidents of the petitioner are from 2017. These two doctors are still handling the department as specialists, though they do not possess the required postgraduate qualification prescribed by the Delhi Nursing Home Rules. They are endangering the lives of many children who need specialised care by a specialist.

