HC seeks Delhi govt's stand on placing anti-eve teasing posters in public tansport

New Delhi, Oct 10 The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to provide its stance on placing posters or hoardings in buses and other public transport in the national capital to raise awareness against eve-teasing and enhance women's safety.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated by the it in 2012, following the tragic gang-rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in December 2012.

The bench has now granted the government six weeks to seek instructions on this matter.

Advocate Meera Bhatia, serving as Amicus Curiae, suggested that the Delhi Government should consider placing posters indicating that eve-teasing is a serious and punishable offense, as it would act as a deterrent.

The Delhi government's counsel informed the court that the installation of "push-to-talk or panic buttons" on CCTV poles is under active consideration by Delhi Police's Technology Division.

The court has posted the matter for December 19. In August, the Delhi Police informed the court that a total of 6,630 CCTV cameras have been strategically placed in vulnerable areas across the national capital as part of efforts to enhance the safety of women.

The court was told that these cameras are being monitored through 50 master control rooms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor