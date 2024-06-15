H.D. Kumaraswamy Questions Rs 3.2 Crore Subsidy per Job for US Firm in Gujarat

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy from JD(S) raised a question on Friday about whether India truly requires investments on the scale of US semiconductor giant Micron Technology's planned $2.5 billion facility in Gujarat. He highlighted concerns over the substantial subsidies amounting to Rs 3.2 crore per job that the company could receive for job creation.

During a televised live address to party workers in Karnataka, after mentioning the company, he quickly clarified that he was "not authorized" to disclose its identity. He said that the new manufacturing unit is expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs.

Upon returning to Bengaluru after joining the third Narendra Modi government, Kumaraswamy remarked, "For this, we are providing them with $2 billion in subsidies. If you do the math, that's 70% of the company's total investment."

According to a report of TOI, “I asked officials how justifiable it is to allocate such a significant amount of funds. Conversely, there are small-scale industries. In Peenya (an industrial estate in Bengaluru), there are small-scale industries. How many lakh jobs have they created? What benefits have we provided to them? I am contemplating these matters, such as how to safeguard the nation’s wealth.”

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for assigning him the steel and heavy industries portfolios, Kumaraswamy pledged to concentrate on generating employment opportunities for the nation's youth. He also said his readiness to facilitate job placements beyond the state, urging individuals to consider relocation if necessary.