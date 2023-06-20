"Health experts to be deployed in UP, Bihar to assist state govts": Health Minister at key meet on heatwave situation

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday while chairing a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness to deal with heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of the country, said that a team of officers will be sent to states experiencing heatwaves to assist the state governments.

"A team of experts from the Union Health Ministry, ICMR, IMD and NDMA will visit the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to support them in public health response measures to address heat-related illnesses," the minister said.

Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the preparedness of public health services for heatwaves across the country.

Underscoring the importance of sturdy and timely preparedness through awareness and early actions, Mandaviya has also directed ICMR to conduct research on how to minimise the effect of heat waves on health, with specific short, medium and long-term action plans.

"The Centre has taken timely measures ahead of the summer season to address the heat wave-related illnesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review preparedness ahead of the summer season in March while the Union Health Ministry issued a heat wave advisory in February where States were advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, packs, ORS, drinking water as well as dissemination of necessary IEC materials," he added.

As per the Ministry of Health, during the meeting, Mandaviya was briefed on the status of heat waves in various states and about the preparedness of Central agencies in terms of the availability of required supplies and hospital infrastructure to provide timely and effective healthcare services.

It was also apprised that daily surveillance on heat-related illness under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) has been ensured in all states and districts on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) and all the health facilities have been asked to participate using P-form level login, the ministry said.

"Sensitization of masses is important, but sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat-related illness, its early recognition and management is also important," the Union Health Minister said.

He further urged states and central agencies to enhance awareness among people regarding preventive measures through multi-media IEC campaigns.

Union Health Minister asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which can be easily interpreted and disseminated.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Dr Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts were also present at the meeting.

Many people are suffering from the scorching heat across the country.

On Monday, two persons amid soaring temperatures in the Gaya district of Bihar died at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, the hospital informed.

A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heat wave. The order will remain effective till June 24.

