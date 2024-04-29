Heatwave In Kerala: Anganwadi Centres To Remain Shut For a Week, After 2 People Succumb To Sunstroke

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding an impending heatwave in multiple districts of Kerala due to escalating temperatures. In response to directives from Health Minister Veena George, the Department of Women and Child Development has decided to halt preschool activities in Anganwadis across the state for a week. However, regular operations of other Anganwadis will continue, with supplementary nutrition being provided to children's homes during this period.

Kerala reported two deaths attributed to sunstroke over the weekend. The deceased are identified as Lakshmi (90) from Palakkad and Viswanathan (53) from Mahe. Lakshmi was found near a canal on Saturday evening and despite efforts to rush her to a hospital, she was pronounced dead. While her body showed signs of burns, the exact cause of death was initially uncertain; however, a post-mortem examination on Sunday confirmed sunstroke as the cause. Viswanathan, a resident of Mahe, passed away due to sunstroke while undergoing medical treatment. He had experienced heatstroke two days earlier while working on a well.

Previously, the IMD had issued a heatwave warning for three districts due to exceptionally high temperatures. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in various parts of Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts on April 27 and 28, 2024. Health Minister Veena George has urged the public to take precautions, emphasizing the potential adverse impacts of the heatwave on health and bodily functions. She particularly highlighted the vulnerability of children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions. Minimizing direct sun exposure and maintaining hydration by drinking ample water are recommended preventive measures, as dehydration poses a significant risk.