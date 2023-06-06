Heatwave: Tamil Nadu postpones reopening of schools

Chennai (Tamilnadu) [India], June 6 : Tamil Nadu on Tuesday postponed the reopening of the schools because of the prevailing heatwave across the state.

The schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and classes 1st to 5th from June 14.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin orders that the reopening of schools is postponed to protect the health of students from the effects of rising temperature. Schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and classes 1st to 5th from June 14", said the Tamil Nadu School Education Department

The schools were scheduled to reopen on June 7, as announced by the School Education Department. However, over the last few weeks, concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures by activists and parents.

This decision aims to prioritize the well-being and comfort of students amidst the prevailing weather conditions.

The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal at a few pockets over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry during the next two days.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two pockets in interior Tamil Nadu during the next two days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

