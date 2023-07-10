Heavy rain affects functioning at Delhi High court, court rooms shifted

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Torrential rain in the national capital for the last few days has started to affect the functioning of the Delhi High Court. Due to leakage, three courtrooms have been shifted to another room.

However, the chief justice of the Delhi High Court has agreed that no adverse order shall be passed if any lawyer is not able to appear before the court on Monday.

Due to heavy rain, seepage and water leakage in some courtrooms. Accordingly

Courtroom no 2 where the Division Bench of Justice Sanjiv Sachdeva and Justice Manoj Jain assemble, has been shifted to Courtroom No 3.

Another Court no 4 where the Division Bench of Justice VK Rao and Justice AK Mendiratta assemble, has been shifted to Court no 9.

Court No 6 where Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice Amit Mahajan hold the court, has been shifted to Court No 29 in Extension Block, till further order.

Naginder Benipal, Advocate Joint Secretary, Delhi High Court Bar Association informed that considering the torrential rains since July 7 and the orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for July 10, the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on request of DHCBA has agreed that no adverse orders shall be passed in case the lawyers are unable to present themselves before Court on Monday, Benipal said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the waterlogging situation in the city caused by torrential rains and the rising levels of the Yamuna, officials said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Delhi Secretariat this afternoon and will be attended by the Minister of Health in Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj, Education Minister Atishi and other offiicals of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor