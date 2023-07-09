Heavy rainfall lashes North India as Delhi breaks 40 year record

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain on Saturday and Sunday, with Delhi breaking a 41-year-old record. Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall. Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of the national capital. The city recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in single day in July since 1982.Heavy rain continued in Delhi and its adjoining areas today as well. Several parts of Gurugram also experienced waterlogging and power outages.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in more than nine districts of Rajasthan, including, Rajsamand, Jalore, Pali, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur and Kota. The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the third consecutive day today following incessant rains and landslides. About 3,000 vehicles are stranded along the Srinagar- Jammu Highway, where a portion of the road had caved in yesterday.