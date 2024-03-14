Heavy security in Kanniyakumari for PM Narendra Modi‘s visit on Friday

Chennai ,March 14 Heavy security is in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kanniyakumari on Friday.

PM Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu for the third time in less than a month. He will address a mammoth gathering of BJP workers at Kanniyakumari on Friday.

According to the Tamil Nadu police, around 3000 policemen would be deployed for the visit of the Prime Minister. He will address the party workers at the Vivekananda college ground at Agatheeswaram.

Bomb squads and sniffer dogs are checking the road to the college ground that the Prime Minister will take after he lands at Kanniyakumari in a helicopter. He will travel to Vivekananda college by road and policemen are being stationed on both sides of the road.

The police and central intelligence agencies are also conducting checks at all the hotels, lodges ,railway stations ,bus stations and all the shopping complexes in the temple town.

The BJP has a strong presence in the southern district of Tamil Nadu and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan had won this seat.

A three-term MLA from Vilavankode assembly constituency and former Congress chief whip Vijayadharani who had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP is, according to highly placed sources in the BJP, a strong contender for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

