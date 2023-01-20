Heavy snowfall and rains likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh in next 48 hours: IMD

As the cold wave condition continues to prevail in Himachal Pradesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted more snow and rainfall in the higher regions of the state for the next 48 hours.

IMD also issued a warning of heavy snowfall in the state for five days next week.

The local weather centre has issued a warning for heavy snowfall between January 23 to 26.

"There has been fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. Three to four districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba have recorded 5 cm snowfall. We have issued heavy snowfall warnings for the next 48 hours and from 23rd to 26th January in higher regions and rain warning for other parts of the state," Surender Paul, head of state IMD said.

The state government also alerted the district administration to ensure proper preparedness in the state, especially snow-clearance drives to clear blocked roads.

Most of the places in the state are at sub-zero conditions and the temperatures have dropped by 3 to 4 degrees in the region.

"The government is ready for any kind of weather alert. Authorities have been directed to be prepared with their snow-clearance drive to clear blocked roads amid heavy snow," Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

( With inputs from ANI )

