Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, surroundings

New Delhi, Dec 30 Several places across Chennai and three surrounding Tamil Nadu districts witnessed over 100 mm of rainfall through the day on Thursday and are expected to receive similar heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for next three days.

Apart from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts received heavy to extremely heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding, from 8.30 a.m. till 7.45 p.m., the MRC Nagar, Chennai received 198 mm, Chennai Nungambakkam AWS saw 159.5 mm, YMCA Nandanam 152 mm, Anna University 121 mm, ACS Medical college (Kanchipuram district) - 108.5, Meenambakkam ISRO AWS 108 mm, Satyabhama University 58.5 mm, and Tirur KVK (Tiruvallur district) 46.5 mm.

"Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter," the IMD said.

"There will be increased rainfall activity over south-east peninsular India during next three days and decrease thereafter. There will be isolated heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday and Saturday and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh till January 1," the forecast added.

