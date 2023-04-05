"Heinous act by BRS Govt...": AP BJP chief condemns Bandi Sanjay's arrest

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju condemned the arrest of Telangana BJP leader and MP Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday and termed it "illegal".

"This is a heinous act by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. BJP is not afraid of such actions. Bandi Sanjay's role in the Class 10 exam paper leak is a conspiracy. Similar conspiracies have been carried out in the past also", Veerraju said.

Veerraju further added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is plotting to earn money to fight PM Modi and said that BJP is not afraid of BRS conspiracies.

Earlier, BJP's Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash also condemned the arrest of the party's state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, calling the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 'inhuman'.

"Is there democracy in the state? The midnight drama of the police and their overaction is highly condemnable. They took away our party chief forcibly without revealing any reason and not even showing any respect to a public representative, who was elected from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency," Subhash said.

Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 'inhuman', he said the former was not allowing people to attend the last rites of their dead as he was drunk on power. He also demanded the immediate release of the Telangana BJP chief.

Telangana BJP president Sanjay was detained post midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 T.S. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district.

Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP's residence and took him into custody.

The arrest triggered tension as Sanjay's supporters and party workers tried to stop the police.

Sanjay could be seen being dragged by policemen and was later made to sit inside a police van.

According to reports, he was taken to Bommala Ramaram police station in the Nalgonda district.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati, apart from launching several other developmental projects.

