Hema Malini Files Nomination for Mathura Lok Sabha Seat (Watch Video)

Hema Malini, the iconic Bollywood actress and prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), officially kicked off her electoral campaign by filing her nomination papers for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. Accompanied by party supporters and leaders, including local BJP officials, Hema Malini arrived at the nomination center amidst fanfare and media attention. Speaking to the press, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Mathura once again and outlined her vision for the constituency's development.

Earlier, she performed a ‘puja’ at the Vishram Ghat of the Yamuna on Wednesday, a day before she filed her nomination papers.“I will continue to make efforts for making the holy Yamuna pollution free,” the actor-politician told reporters after performing the Yamuna Pujan.Malini has been an MP twice from Mathura (2014 and 2019) and is contesting from the constituency in Uttar Pradesh for a third time in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Delhi, she said the Yamuna river remains polluted as the Delhi government did not take interest in the novel ‘Namami Gange’ scheme of central government. April 4 is the last date for filing nomination papers in Mathura, which goes to polls in the second phase of seven-phase election (April 26).