Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand’s 14th Chief Minister Today, Key Leaders to Attend Ceremony

Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony in Ranchi today, Thursday, November 28. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 PM at Morabadi Ground.

This marks Soren’s fourth term as Chief Minister. The 49-year-old leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained his Barhait assembly seat with a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently concluded elections.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are underway, with security measures in place and decorations adorning Ranchi. Soren and senior officials visited Morabadi Ground to review the arrangements.

Key political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other state leaders, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The JMM-led alliance, which includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, secured a decisive victory in the recent state assembly elections. The alliance won 56 of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly, while the BJP-led NDA secured only 24 seats.

The JMM achieved its highest-ever tally, winning 34 of the 43 seats it contested. Congress won 16 seats, while RJD and CPI(ML) Liberation secured four and two seats, respectively. As part of the alliance’s power-sharing arrangement, RJD is expected to have a ministerial position in Soren’s cabinet. However, Soren is likely to take the oath alone, with cabinet expansion planned after a vote of confidence in the Assembly.

The JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand following assembly elections held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.