Here is how you can check your NTA final scores for JEE (Main) 2023 Paper 1

New Delhi [India], April 29 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the final NTA Scores for JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

A total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score.

A total of 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains session 2 in 2023.

In this regard, NTA conducted JEE Mains Session 2 Exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

Candidates can check the result on https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/jeemain-2023-session-2-result/

The cutoff along with the All India Rank, toppers list, percentile and other information will be released on the website of NTA JEE.

