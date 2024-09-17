Himachal pensioners to stage statewide protest on Sep 20

Shimla, Sep 17 The Himachal Pradesh government is currently grappling with an economic crisis, which has put a strain on the salaries and pensions of state government employees and pensioners.

In this context, pensioners in the state have announced their decision to protest against the Sukhu government.

The Shimla unit of the Pensioners Welfare Association on Tuesday held a meeting to decide their course of action. It was resolved that on September 20, protests will be held across all district headquarters and at local levels throughout the state against the government.

Atmaram Sharma, the state president of the Pensioners Welfare Association, stated that the association had requested a meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu by September 15, but the request was not granted. Consequently, the association announced a protest against the government on September 20.

Sharma mentioned that on the 20th of September, protests would be organised across the entire state, from Kinnaur to Sirmaur and from Lahaul to Chamba. He emphasised that pensioners have long been demanding the formation of a Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) and the inclusion of pensioners in the JCC. The JCC is a crucial platform for discussing pensioners' issues, but the government has not yet established it.

He also noted that besides financial issues, administrative matters affecting pensioners are discussed within the JCC. Since the government has neither invited pensioners for discussions nor assured the formation of the JCC, the decision to protest has been made.

It is worth mentioning that medical bills for pensioners in Himachal Pradesh have been pending for a long time. Employees who retired between January 2016 and December 2021 have not received the full benefits of their pensions. Due to the government’s ‘inept handling’ of these issues, there is significant discontent among pensioners.

