Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election: AAP alleges attack on workers by BJP

In a major development, the Aam Aadmi Party workers in Himachal have alleged that their party members were attacked by BJP. Even though rival parties have called the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) campaign in Himachal Pradesh low-key, party leaders said that it would make a difference in the Assembly elections this time. In Himachal, 10-12 Punjab AAP MLAs, including five ministers, campaigned even though Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann took part in just one roadshow after the model code of conduct came into effect ahead of the November 12 poll.

After its spectacular victory in neighbouring Punjab in March, the AAP has set its sights on Himachal Pradesh, where politics has long been bipolar, dominated by the Congress and the BJP. Hopeful that Punjab’s outcome would have an impact on Himachal Pradesh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia have made several visits to the hill state this year.